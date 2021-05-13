Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $7.50 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $499,655.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $7.50 or 0.00014933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.00634777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,208 coins and its circulating supply is 562,892 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

