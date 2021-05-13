Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.