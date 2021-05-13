Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 9,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,087. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.