OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.63

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.63 and traded as high as $54.62. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 1,899 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

