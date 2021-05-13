ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $50.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

ONTF traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,491. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

