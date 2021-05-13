ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.99% from the stock’s current price.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ONTF traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,491. ON24 has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

