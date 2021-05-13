One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.
Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 135,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.