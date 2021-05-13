One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 135,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

