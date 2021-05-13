Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) versus ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Critical Comparison

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Online Vacation Center and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Risk and Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.32 $970,000.00 $1.65 85.90

Online Vacation Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Online Vacation Center on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

