ONOToken Trading Up 236.9% Over Last Week (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 209.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market cap of $12.28 million and $345.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 236.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.