OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.09. The firm has a market cap of £61.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

