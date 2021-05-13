Open Governance Token (OPEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

