Open Platform Trading Up 85.6% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $841,018.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

