Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

