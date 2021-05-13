Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

