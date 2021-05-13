Oppenheimer Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

