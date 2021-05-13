Oppenheimer Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of ADS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 8,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,977. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

