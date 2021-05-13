Oppenheimer Weighs in on Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

