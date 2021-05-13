Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Truist upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 20,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,302. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

