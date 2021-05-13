OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $246,619.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.41 or 0.00605324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00234581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01208502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01055036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

