Opus Price Up 36.6% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opus has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $547,240.52 and $45.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

