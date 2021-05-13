Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.67. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,218,768 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 875,639 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

