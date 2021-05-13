Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.67. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,218,768 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
