Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

