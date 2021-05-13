Orbitcoin Trading 6% Lower This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $917,491.04 and approximately $73.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,050.24 or 1.00055546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047532 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.21 or 0.01561721 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.23 or 0.00724125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.00397947 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00223219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.