Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 150,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 3,738,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

