Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 150,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 3,738,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
