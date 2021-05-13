Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells $43,529.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $43,529.00.
Shares of BPSR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,417. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.