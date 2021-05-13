OrganiGram (OGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.48 to C$3.57.

4/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

4/13/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

OGI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,904. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$882.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

