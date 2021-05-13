OrganiGram (OGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/11/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/11/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.48 to C$3.57.
- 4/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.
- 4/13/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
OGI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,904. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$882.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
