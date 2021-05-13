Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.09 million and $19,085.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

