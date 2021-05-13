Origo Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Origo has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

