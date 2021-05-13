Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

