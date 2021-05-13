Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,152,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.