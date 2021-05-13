Ormeus Ecosystem One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,237.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $15,237.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

