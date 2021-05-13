Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 27,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

