Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 9340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

In related news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.