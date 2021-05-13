Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

