Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 613,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,720. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

