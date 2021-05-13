Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

