Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

