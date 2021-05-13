Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 1,584,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,876. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70.

