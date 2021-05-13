Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.03. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $173.37 and a 1-year high of $287.20.

