Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.