Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $319.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

