Oxen Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $73.82 million and approximately $532,217.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,556.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.59 or 0.07671204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.84 or 0.02513979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.00628952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00176089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00810643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00633782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.64 or 0.00594561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,171,231 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

