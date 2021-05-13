Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 1,039,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

