Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 251.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $410,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $573.84. 1,004,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.