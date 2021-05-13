Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $319.40. 2,431,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

