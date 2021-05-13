P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.50

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 31588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services.

