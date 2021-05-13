PAC Global (PAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137785 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.08 or 0.03643685 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars.

