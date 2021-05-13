Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after buying an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

