Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $1,294,762.50 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCRX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,755. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

