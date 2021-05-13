Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down to $61.98

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $60.00. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 8,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 150,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

